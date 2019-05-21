Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #40 Rumble Ponies (24-15) at Bowie Baysox (16-27)

May 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(24-15), T-1st Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(16-27), 5TH Eastern Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Tuesday May 21, 2019 - 6:35PM

Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

LHP David Peterson (1-2, 4.55 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kramer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies continue their three-game series with the Bowie Baysox in Bowie, MD.. The Rumble Ponies come off a 3-0 win Monday night in the series opener in which Anthony Kay threw 7 no-hit innings and the team earned their third straight win.

KAY ONLY GETS STRONGER: Anthony Kay threw 7 no-hit innings on Monday night, facing the minimum 21 batters. He only allowed one baserunner, a leadoff walk to Jesse Valentin in the sixth. It's Kay's 4th straight win, dropping his ERA to 1.07 (2nd in the Eastern League) with hitters batting .130 against him (lowest in the EL). Kay has allowed only 2 runs over his last 6 starts.

MAZEIKA NAMED EL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ponies first basemen/catcher Patrick Mazeika was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week Monday. In the week spanning 5/13 - 5/19 Mazeika hit .333 (9-for-27) with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI's, seven runs scored, two walks, and a .926 slugging percentage. Mazeika also carried a team-high 15-game hitting streak through last Friday.

PONIES RACKING UP RECOGNITION: With Patrick Mazeika being named the EL Player of the Week, it is the second straight week a Rumble Ponies player has been recognized by the Eastern League. Last week, Ponies RHP Harol Gonzalez was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

BOTTOM OF THE ORDER PRODUCING: Again, the bottom of the Binghamton lineup had a big impact in Monday night's win. Batting in the ninth hole, Mike Paez hit a 2-run homer in the 5th, his first of the year, putting the Ponies up 2-0. Combined with 8th place hitter Dario Pizzano: the two went 6-7 on the evening, with three runs scored.

SURE RELIEF: The Ponies bullpen has been lights out over the past three games. They have thrown 9 consecutive innings of scoreless relief, with Matt Blackham combining with Anthony Kay for a 1-hit shutout Monday night. It was also Blackham's third save of the year.

TONIGHT'S STARTER: Lefty David Peterson takes the mound for the Ponies tonight. Peterson has not allowed more than one earned run over his last three starts, going at least five innings in each one. He is looking for his first win though since April 23rd.

TEJADA JOINS PONIES: With Arismendy Alcantara promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, Ruben Tejada was added from the Brooklyn roster. Tejada spent six seasons with the New York Mets and also spent a year with the Baltimore Orioles. In addition, Tejada spent last year with the Orioles Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. He signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in March.

