Sea Dogs Game Notes May 21st at Trenton

May 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Brian Johnson (0-0, -.--)

Trenton: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-0, 2.39)

NEWS AND NOTES

FAMILIAR FRIEND IN TOWN: Lefty Brian Johnson, a member of the 2014 team, makes a Major League Rehab in tonight's game against the Trenton Thunder at Arm & Hammer Park...LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, who was scheduled to start tonight, follows Johnson...The Sea Dogs have lost eight straight and 10 in a row on the road...Following this series, the 'Dogs return home on Friday night to open up a four-game series against the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate).

DROPPED A PAIR: Trenton grabbed a twinbill from Portland on Monday, 6-2 and 4-3...In the opener, Jhon Nunez went 2-for-2 with a homer, triple, walk, and two runs scored...Thunder RF Ben Ruta's three-run homer off LHP Dominic LoBrutto (L, 0-1) proved to be the game-winning hit...In game two, Jeremy Rivera and Josh Tobias each went 2-for-4 with an RBI double...Deivi Garcia (W, 2-2) tossed six strong innings on five hits and two runs.

