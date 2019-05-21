Fisher Cats' Diaz Dazzles, Leads Shutout of Curve

MANCHESTER, N.H. - New Hampshire Fisher Cats starter Yennsy Diaz followed up a complete-game shutout in his previous start with seven more zeroes as the Altoona Curve were shut out, 5-0, in their road trip opener on Tuesday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Diaz (Win, 4-3) fanned eight hitters, walked two, hit one and held his opponent to two hits for the second straight outing for the Fisher Cats (20-22). The Curve (22-21) put just four runners in scoring position and went 0-for-6 in the clutch.

Curve starter Sean Brady (Loss, 1-4) logged his first quality start since April 11 for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers (Indians) but was dealt the losing decision in the scoreless defeat. His lone earned run allowed over 6.1 innings scored in the fifth inning on a two-out, RBI single by Brock Lundquist to score Andres Sotillo, who led off with a double.

Brady stranded runners at third base in three of the first four innings, including a bases loaded, one out situation in the first when he rolled a double play grounder. In total, the left-hander allowed 10 hits and was charged with three runs total.

The Fisher Cats opened the game up with a four-run seventh. After Brady departed with one out and runners on second and third, Vinny Copra greeted Vicente Campos with a sacrifice fly to score a run. Campos walked Kevin Smith and Christian Williams delivered the knockout blow with a three-run homer to right.

Hunter Owen recorded a double in the second and was hit by a pitch in the fourth. Bligh Madris and Mitchell Tolman each added singles to account for Altoona's three hits. Logan Hill went 0-for-4 to snap his on-base streak of 16 games.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in New Hampshire. The Curve will go with left-hander Cam Vieaux (2-2, 2.84) against righty Hector Perez (2-2, 6.82) for the Fisher Cats.

After a season-long 10-game road trip, the Curve return home on Friday, May 31 to play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats over a three-game series. The short, three-game stay will be highlighted by the second Allegheny Yinzers game and Pittsburgh sports-themed fireworks on Friday, A Game of Hope on Saturday, June 1 and a Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club game on Sunday, June 2. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

