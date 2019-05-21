Brian Johnson Starts on Tuesday in Trenton

PORTLAND, MAINE - Boston Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson will make a Major League Rehab Assignment on Tuesday night, as the Portland Sea Dogs continue their four-game series with the Trenton Thunder at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey.

Johnson is currently on Boston's 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation and appeared in four games with the Red Sox before landing on the IL. Tonight marks Johnson's second MLB Rehab Appearance. On May 15th, Johnson pitched 1.2 innings for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The former Sea Dog from the 2014 team, went 10-2 and posted a 1.75 ERA, the best single-season ERA in team history.

Tuesday's game from Trenton begins at 7:00 PM with radio coverage beginning at 6:45 PM on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network. The game is also available on the TuneIn App and MiLB.TV.

