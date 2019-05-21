Erie SeaWolves at Hartford Yard Goats - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (20-20, 3RD WEST, 8.0 GB 1st Half) VS. HARTFORD YARD GOATS (24-20, 4TH EAST, 2.5 GB 1st Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (3-2, 2.47 ERA) VS. LHP TY CULBRETH (3-2, 4.14 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 21 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

DUNKIN' DONUTS PARK * GAME #41 * ROAD GAME #19 * NIGHT GAME #28

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to move back above .500 after a series opening 4-1 win last night against the Hartford Yard Goats. Casey Mize fired six-shutout innings and Josh Lester drove in a season-high three runs as the SeaWolves broke a four-game slide and snapped a streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings. Matt Manning goes for Erie in the middle game of the series, coming off a no-decision on May 16 at Bowie. Manning hurled six innings and allowed two earned runs on a season-high seven hits while striking out a season-low three. Ty Culbreth starts for Hartford and is coming off a quality start on May 16 against New Hampshire. The left-hander tossed six innings and surrendered three runs on a season-high nine hits while walking a career-high four and striking out one. Culbreth was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the eighth round in 2016 out of the University of Texas.

Wed., May 22 at Hartford 10:35 a.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Rico Garcia (4-1, 2.05 ERA)

Fri., May 24 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Sat., May 25 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Sun., May 26 vs. Bowie 1:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia

- Casey Mize's six-shutout innings was the 11th time this season in which an Erie starter has gone five-plus scoreless frames

- Erie hitters went a combined 1-for-26 with runners in scoring position during their previous series against Bowie. Went 2-for-4 in last night's victory

- After hitting 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 17 in the past 17 games

- Erie and Hartford meet six times (two series) in 2019. Three games at UPMC Park and three at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 5-1 against the Yard Goats and 2-1 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- The SeaWolves +40 run differential is second in the EL and the Yard Goats +24 is third

- Erie pitching ranks fifth in the league in team ERA (3.45) while Hartford leads the league in pitching (2.90)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team WHIP (1.19) while the Yard Goats are first (1.16)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .254 (fourth in Double-A) while Hartford is seventh at .230

- Yard Goats baserunners have been caught a league-high 23 times

- Hartford has slugged 36 home runs (second-most in the league) and Erie has hit 30 long balls (sixth-most)

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 323 times (tied-fewest in the EL) while Yard Goats hitters have gone down on strikeouts 378 times (third-most)

- Erie and Hartford are two of the top three defensive teams in the league while the SeaWolves have committed the second-fewest errors (25) and the Yard Goats have committed the third-fewest (28)

