Manning Shines as SeaWolves Shut out Goats

The SeaWolves (21-20) behind another stellar starting pitching performance, notched their sixth shutout of the season as they beat the Hartford Yard Goats (24-21) on Tuesday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Erie jumped ahead in the second inning against Yard Goats starter Ty Culbreth. Jose Azocar led off with a single and moved into scoring position on a Kade Scivicque base knock. Cam Gibson doubled off the wall in right, scoring Azocar for a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Sergio Alcantara singled home Gibson for a 2-0 advantage.

The two runs were more than enough for SeaWolves starter Matt Manning. Manning walked a batter in the first with one out and would go on to retire the next 16 hitters. With two outs in the sixth, Manny Melendez reached on an infield single for the Yard Goats first hit of the night. Manning would walk the next batter before inducing a groundout from Colton Welker to retire the side.

Manning gave up a leadoff double in the seventh to Vince Fernandez for the Goats second hit. He then got a fly out off the bat of Alan Trejo and struck out Arvicent Perez to end his night, tying his career-high with 10 strikeouts.

The SeaWolves added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the eighth against a pair of Hartford relievers in Chris Rusin and Jordan Foley. Josh Lester led off against Rusin, who had tossed to scoreless frames, and worked a 10-pitch at-bat before drawing a leadoff walk. Foley retired the first batter he faced but gave up a single to Azocar to put a pair on base. It was team-leading 13th multi-hit game. A Kade Scivicque groundout advanced both runners into scoring position. Lester scored on a wild pitch and Gibson singled home Azocar for a 4-0 Erie lead.

Reliever Joe Navilhon tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief of Manning to earn his first Double-A save. He struck out three and walked one.

Manning (4-2) earned his first win since May 5. He tossed 6.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits with a pair of walks with 10 punchouts.

Culbreth (3-3) took the loss for the Yard Goats allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

The win also improved the SeaWolves to 7-1 against the Yard Goats since the start of the 2018 season. Erie is now 7-2 all-time at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The SeaWolves will look for the series sweep on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-2, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Rico Garcia (4-1, 2.05 ERA).

