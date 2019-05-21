Erie SeaWolves at Hartford Yard Goats - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (21-20, T-2ND WEST, 7.0 GB 1st Half) VS. HARTFORD YARD GOATS (24-21, 4TH EAST, 3.5 GB 1st Half)

RHP LOGAN SHORE (2-2, 3.60 ERA) VS. RHP RICO GARCIA (4-1, 2.05 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 * 10:35 AM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

DUNKIN' DONUTS PARK * GAME #42 * ROAD GAME #20 * DAY GAME #14

Today, the Erie SeaWolves go for their second sweep of the season as they take on the Hartford Yard Goats in the final game of a three-game set. Erie won the series following a 4-0 win on Tuesday night. It was the SeaWolves sixth shutout win of the season and ninth series victory. Matt Manning earned his fourth win of 2019 by hurling 6.2 shutout innings and tying a career-high with 10 strikeouts. He held Hartford hitless through the 5.2 innings. Logan Shore goes in the series finale for the SeaWolves and is coming off a no-decision in his last start on May 17 at Bowie. He tossed five scoreless innings and faced the minimum while striking out two against the Baysox. In two starts since returning from the IL on May 12, Shore has recorded a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings. Rico Garcia toes the rubber for Hartford. He ranks second among Eastern League strikeout leaders (56) and fifth in ERA (2.05). In his last start on May 17, Garcia took his first loss of the season against New Hampshire. The right-hander surrendered three earned runs on six hits in 6.2 innings. Prior to his lone defeat, Garcia had won four straight starts. The 25-year old was drafted in the 30th round in 2016 by the Colorado Rockies out of Hawaii Pacific University. Garcia was a mid-season, postseason and organizational all-star in 2018.

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia

- Erie is 7-1 against Hartford since the beginning of 2018 and 7-2 all-time at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- Last night's 4-0 victory was the sixth shutout of the season by the Erie pitching staff

- Matt Manning's 6.2 shutout innings represented the 12th time this season an Erie starter has thrown five-plus scoreless

- After hitting 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 17 in the past 18 games

- Erie and Hartford meet six times (two series) in 2019. Three games at UPMC Park and three at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 5-1 against the Yard Goats and 2-1 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- The SeaWolves +44 run differential is second in the EL and the Yard Goats +20 is third

- Erie pitching is tied for third in the league in team ERA (3.37) while Hartford leads the league in pitching (2.93)

- The SeaWolves and Yard Goats are tied with a league-low 1.17 WHIP

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .254 team batting average (fourth in Double-A) while Hartford is 10th at .227

- Yard Goats base runners have been caught a league-high 23 times

- Hartford has slugged 36 home runs (second-most in the league) and Erie has hit 30 long balls (sixth-most)

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 332 times (tied-fewest in the EL) while Yard Goats hitters have gone down on strikeouts 391 times (third-most)

- Erie and Hartford are two of the top three defensive teams in the league while the SeaWolves have committed the second-fewest errors (25) and the Yard Goats have committed the third-fewest (29)

