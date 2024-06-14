Three Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play
June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United Academy teams have wrapped-up the 2023-24 regular season and three squads are set to begin postseason runs this weekend, headlined by the U-15 and U-16 squads at the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase beginning on Saturday, June 15.
Atlanta United's U-15 team opens its MLS NEXT Cup Playoff run against New York Red Bulls U-15 at 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The U-15 squad finished its 2023-24 season second in the East (South) Division with a 11-4-3 record (36 points), but secured postseason qualification through MLS NEXT Flex in May after finishing top of the group with a 2-1-0 record. The U-15s will be coached by former University of Virginia standout and Seattle Sounders SuperDraft selection Will Bates during its postseason run.
The Atlanta United U-16 squad will kick off its postseason against Strikers FC U-16 on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET. The U-16 team secured its spot in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs after a top-of-the-table finish in the Southeast Division with a 13-2-1 record (40 points). The U-16s will be led by Bruno Ramos, former Director of Futsal and Advanced Development Program at Richmond Strikers.
Atlanta United's U-19 team begins its UPSL Playoff run against UMA FC at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta United's oldest Academy age group earned a postseason berth after an 8-3-1 record in the Spring. The U-19s will be coached by Steve Covino, an original member of the 2016 Atlanta United Academy staff.
22 MLS NEXT Cup Playoff games, including all four championship matches, will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Across the four age groups represented in the playoffs, two round of 32 matches, two round of 16 matches, six quarterfinal games, and each of the eight semifinal contests will also be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The full schedule for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase will be available HERE and the final 2023-24 final league standings are available HERE.
The 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs is the culmination of the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, featuring 32 of the top teams in each of the four different age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19). All 128 teams qualified for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from May 10-14.
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches will be 80 minutes in the U-15 age group and 90 minutes in the other three age groups. If the match is tied at the end of regulation, all games will head to penalty kicks, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time. If the championship matches are still tied after the extra time periods, they will then head to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Teams that do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can also participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase. The Showcase provides MLS NEXT players an opportunity to compete in front of hundreds of collegiate, international, and professional coaches and scouts. Clubs who are eliminated in the first two rounds of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs are also eligible to participate in the Showcase.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2024
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Defender Bruno Wilson Undergoes Successful Hamstring Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. on Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- Boys in Gold Travel to New Jersey to Take on Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Travels to Face Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 15, at INTER&CO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Open Series with Austin FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Returns to Action Saturday against Real Salt Lake - Club de Foot Montreal
- After 16-Day Break from Action, FC Cincinnati Head to Golden State for Match with the San Jose Earthquakes - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Go for Third Straight Win Saturday vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson Named to USMNT Roster for 2024 Copa América - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Second Half of MLS Campaign Saturday at Montreal - Real Salt Lake
- Injury Report: Two out vs. Columbus - New York City FC
- NSC Academy's MLS NEXT Cup Schedule - Nashville SC
- EY Announces LAFC as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner - Los Angeles FC
- Three Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo
- Three Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play
- Atlanta United Announces Carl Robinson as Assistant Coach
- Atlanta United Announces the "Legacy Collection" Retail Line
- Stian Gregersen Expected to Miss Two-To-Three Weeks