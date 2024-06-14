Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC return to action following an international break with two back-to-back home matches. They're coming off a massive win again their rivals, Atlanta United, where they beat them on the road for the second straight year. Now, they face DC United who are looking for their first win in nearly a month.

Match: Charlotte FC vs. DC United

When: Sunday, June 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Matches:

Atlanta United 2 - 3 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | June 2)

DC United 2 - 2 Toronto FC (Major League Soccer | June 1)

5. Charlotte FC - 25 points, 17 GP

6. Toronto FC - 24 points, 17 GP

7. Columbus Crew - 24 points, 14 GP

---------- Playoff Line ----------

D.C. United - 19 points, 17 GP

Orlando City SC - 17 points, 16 GP

CF Montreal- 17 points, 16 GP

A Night to Remember

Charlotte FC continues to bask in the glory of their exhilarating 3-2 victory against archrivals Atlanta United. A contingent of approximately 3,000 passionate Charlotte supporters made the journey to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, lending their support to the team. Even amidst the presence of the home crowd, the chants of the loyal black-and-blue faithful could be heard above it them.

Although Atlanta struck first, it was Liel Abada who stole the spotlight. With a stroke of luck, Charlotte leveled the score, before Abada seized control, netting two goals in quick succession within a mere 10 minutes. If Atlanta fans didn't know who Abada was then, now they do.

Prior to the match, Atlanta staff distributed crowns, representing their supposed title of kings of the South. However, as the final whistle blew, it was Charlotte FC who emerged victorious, much to the delight of Head Coach Dean Smith.

"I'm glad we're sending them home happy," said Smith following his team's win. "I was a little bit annoyed when I saw lots of party hats arrive at the stadium, and all their fans had the party hats on.

"They can take them off now, and we'll pick them up."

With their second away victory of the season under their belt, Charlotte FC finds themselves imbued with confidence, a timely boost as they brace for a string of challenging away fixtures in the upcoming month.

However, before then there are two home matches, the first against DC United.

The Opponent

DC United started the 2024 MLS season on a high note but have since cooled off, currently occupying 10th place in the Eastern Conference, just one point shy of the playoff line. This reflects the tightly contested nature of the conference, where only 6 points separate DC United and 5th place Charlotte FC.

Following a challenging 2023 season, DC United appointed Troy Lesesne as their new head coach. Although the transition to new leadership has come with its challenges, Lesesne has rapidly instilled a clear playing style, making DC a top-three team in defensive high pressing and a formidable threat on the counterattack.

Lesesne's standout achievement has been maximizing the use of striker Christian Benteke. The Belgian forward has emerged as not only DC's top performer but also one of the league's best, currently second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 13 goals.

Despite Benteke's MVP-caliber season, DC United is winless in their last five matches. They have conceded the second-most goals in the East, yet remain a significant attacking threat, boasting the fifth-highest goal tally in the conference.

Although DC United and Charlotte FC are on different ends of the Eastern Conference standings, DC remains a challenging opponent that Charlotte cannot afford to underestimate.

The Season So Far

CLTFC won their first match of the season over NYCFC with a gritty 1-0 win at home. They then faced three consecutive games on the road, securing a 1-1 draw in Vancouver before tight losses to Toronto (1-0) and Nashville (2-1).

Upon finally returning to Bank of America Stadium, the team impressively downed the defending MLS Cup Champions, the Columbus Crew, by a 2-0 score. Then, they secured another impressive result, drawing the defending Supporter's Shield Champions, FC Cincinnati, in a 1-1 match.

After a disappointing road loss in New England, CLTFC won a thrilling back-and-forth match against Toronto at home courtesy of a late Patrick Agyemang match-winner but then suffered two disappointing results in a row with losses to Minnesota and NYCFC.

However, following those back-to-back losses, Charlotte responded with a five-match unbeaten streak where they didn't concede a single goal. The streak was ended by the New York Red Bulls, yet Liel Abada swiftly revived his team's winning momentum by securing his first brace for the Club in the subsequent game versus Atlanta United.

