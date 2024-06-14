FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson Named to USMNT Roster for 2024 Copa América

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson has been named to the United States Men's National Team roster for the 2024 Copa América, USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter announced today.

The 2024 Copa América, the prestigious quadrennial competition organized by South America's ruling body CONMEBOL, includes six Concacaf countries and is hosted in the United States this summer. The USMNT will compete in the event for the second time (2016).

Robinson and the USMNT are in Group C alongside Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. The Stars and Stripes open their tournament Sunday, June 23 against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 27-year-old Robinson has spent the first half of June with his national team at the USMNT June Training Camp. He has earned 29 caps for his country and has scored three goals for the U.S.

In his first season with FC Cincinnati, Robinson has made 14 MLS appearances for the Orange and Blue, all starts. He has scored one goal and started in four clean sheets for FCC.

