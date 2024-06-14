NSC Academy's MLS NEXT Cup Schedule
June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
The MLS NEXT season comes down to this.
Beginning on Saturday, June 15, the NSC U15 squad will be competing for the MLS NEXT Cup here at home in Nashville. The lead up to the final will be held at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfeseborough, with the final at GEODIS Park.
The NSC U17 squad will also feature in three showcase games.
Schedule
NSC U15 vs. Total Futbol Academy - 7:45 p.m. @ Richard Siegel Soccer Complex Field 11
NSC U17 vs. Silicon Valley SA - 11:00 a.m. @ Richard Siegel Soccer Complex Field 3
NSC U17 vs. FC Boston Bolts - 5:30 p.m. @ Richard Siegel Soccer Complex Field 9
NSC U17 vs. Silicon Valley SA - 4:00 p.m. @ Richard Siegel Soccer Complex Field 12
Compeition Format
MLS NEXT Cup U15 Playoffs matches will be 80 minutes. U17 will be 90.
If the match is tied at the end of regulation, all games will head to penalty kicks, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time.
If the championship matches are still tied after the extra time periods, they will then head to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
