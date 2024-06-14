LAFC Travels to Face Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 15, at INTER&CO Stadium
June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to face Eastern Conference opponent Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 15, at INTER&CO Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Saturday's game is the first meeting between LAFC and Orlando this season and their fourth regular-season matchup since 2018. The Black & Gold leads the regular-season series with a 2-0-1 (W-L-T) record.
LAFC has won five consecutive matches in MLS play without allowing a goal in those victories. With a shutout win at Orlando SC on Saturday, LAFC would become the first team in MLS history to win six straight matches without allowing a goal. LAFC is currently tied with Atlanta United (2019) for the MLS record.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Orlando City SC
Kickoff: June 15 @ 4:30 p.m. PT
Where: INTER&CO Stadium, Orlando, FL.
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
