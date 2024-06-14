Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo
June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it hosts Houston Dynamo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta holds an all-time record of 2-1-0 against Houston in MLS play: 2-0-0 at home and 0-1-0 on the road in the series. This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2019 when Atlanta defeated the Dynamo 5-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In two home matches, Atlanta has outscored Houston a total of 9-1.
The team ranks in the top-five in MLS in both expected goals (32.22, fifth) and key passes (188, fifth) heading into Matchday 17 and will be looking to translate those opportunities to the scoresheet in the second half of the season.
Atlanta will be without three players who are on international duty this month. Luis Abram is part of Peru's Copa América squad, while Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia) and Bartosz Slisz (Poland) are participating in UEFA EURO 2024 which kicks off today in Germany.
