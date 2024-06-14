Columbus Crew Edge NYCFC, 3-2

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew registered a 3-2 win against New York City FC in tonight's road match at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

The Crew have registered four consecutive road wins in MLS play (CF Montreal, 3-1 W, May 15; Chicago Fire FC, 3-1 W, May 18; Orlando City SC, 2-0 W, May 25). It only marks the second time in Club history that the Crew have won four consecutive road matches (2015).

The Black & Gold have scored 11 goals in the past four road matches. It marks the first time the Crew have recorded that number of goals in four road matches since overtime was removed from MLS play in 2003. Columbus have accomplished this feat only one other time in Club history overall (2002).

Columbus becomes the second team to score 11 goals in a stretch of four road matches this season. Real Salt Lake is the only other team to score as many.

The Black & Gold have secured a point in seven of their first eight road matches (4-1-3) for the first time in Club history.

Forward Christian Ramirez scored the equalizing goal for the Crew in the 51st minute of the match.

Ramirez earned his second goal of the season and his third goal contribution of the season.

He has now recorded three goal contributions in his last four appearances.

Tonight's goal marks Ramirez's 45th goal of his MLS career.

Forward Cucho Hernández assisted Ramirez's score, marking his second assist of the season and first since the match against the New York Red Bulls on March 16.

Defender Mohamed Farsi scored the go-ahead goal for the Crew in the 53rd minute of the match.

Farsi posted his second goal of the season and second goal contribution in his past three appearances.

Tonight, Farsi earned the penalty that Cucho Hernández converted.

Defender Cucho Hernández scored the Crew's third goal in the 63rd minute of the match via a penalty kick.

Hernández scored his fifth goal of the MLS season and seventh across all competitions.

Tonight, Hernández registered a goal and an assist, marking the second game this season in which he registered two goal contributions for the Black & Gold.

Cucho has now registered 22 goals and 26 goal contributions (four assists) in his last 30 appearances for the Black & Gold across all competitions.

Hernández has also registered 15 goals and 18 goal contributions (three assists) in his last 18 MLS regular season matches.

The goal marks the 30th in his MLS career.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe registered his 399th MLS regular season appearance and sits one match away from becoming the 10th player in MLS history to play 400 regular season matches in league history.

The Black & Gold finish their stretch on the road against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, June 19 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Inter Miami CF

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, June 19 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

