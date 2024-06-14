Earthquakes Defender Bruno Wilson Undergoes Successful Hamstring Surgery

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson successfully underwent surgery to repair his hamstring on Thursday. The surgery was performed by Dr. John Kao of West Coast Sports Institute and will keep him sidelined for four to six months. Wilson suffered the injury on May 31 in the club's last match against New York City FC, causing him to exit the road contest in the 35th minute.

Since joining the Quakes in 2024 from FC Vizela in the Portuguese first division, the 27-year-old native of Lisbon, Portugal, has made 10 starts in 11 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and notching two assists from his center back position.

