Injury Report: Two out vs. Columbus
June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Columbus Crew on Friday, June 14 at Yankee Stadium.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.
Rio Hope-Gund remains out with a right leg issue and is joined by Thiago Martins who is absent due to an issue with his right leg.
You can watch the game on? MLS Season Pass ?on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Thiago Martins - OUT - Right Leg
Rio Hope-Gund - OUT - Right Leg
