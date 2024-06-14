Injury Report: Two out vs. Columbus

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the Columbus Crew on Friday, June 14 at Yankee Stadium.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.

Rio Hope-Gund remains out with a right leg issue and is joined by Thiago Martins who is absent due to an issue with his right leg.

You can watch the game on? MLS Season Pass ?on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Thiago Martins - OUT - Right Leg

Rio Hope-Gund - OUT - Right Leg

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.