Boys in Gold Travel to New Jersey to Take on Red Bulls

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After returning from a bye week, Nashville SC is headed to the northeast for an opening day rematch against the New York Red Bulls.

Key Storylines

1. Watch Party at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza - To celebrate 615 Day, we're hosting a watch party at GEODIS Park as the Boys in Gold take on the New York Red Bulls that kicks off at 5:30. The party will feature a DJ, food and drink, giveaways, and exclusive merch.

2. Opening Day Rematch - These two sides first met on the opening day of the season at GEODIS Park on February 25, which ended in a scoreless draw.

3. International Duty - The Boys in Gold will be without a handful of players who are on international duty with their respective countries at Copa America. Right back Shaq Moore has been named to the USMNT roster, while winger Jacob Shaffelburg will be representing Canada. Midfielder Anibal Godoy will be captaining Panama.

Red Bull leading goal scorer Lewis Morgan will be unavailable for this match, as the forward will be competing for Scotland at the Euros in Germany.

Opposition Player to Watch

Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir doesn't have a plethora of goals to his name, but what he does have is the most assists on his team (7). He has the joint highest amount of goals + assists (9) for the Red Bulls, and will be more heavily leaned on in the absence of Lewis Morgan and the potential absence of Emil Forsberg.

Nashville SC @ New York Red Bulls

2024 MLS Regular Season|Matchday 20

Saturday, June 15 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Red Bull Arena | Harrison, NJ

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

