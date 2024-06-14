Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United takes on one of the historically best Western Conference teams on Saturday night, Seattle Sounders FC, at Lumen Field in downtown Seattle, Washington.

MNUFC looks to capture the club's first win at Seattle since joining MLS, and this weekend presents a great opportunity to do so. The Loons have held a strong road record in 2024 and have adapted well to challenges faced while away from home. A number of players have returned back to the squad from international duty, including midfielder Robin Lod, who looks to continue to provide goal contributions; this time against a Sounders FC squad that is struggling to contain offenses.

Sounders FC, on the other hand, continues an up-and-down 2024 season, to-date. Last week, they lost on the road to Sporting Kansas City by a 2-1 score line, while the previous week, they played to an intense 1-1 draw against the West's best, Real Salt Lake. Though the season has not been up to the standard that Seattle is used to, the roster still has potent power, including the likes of Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz, who leads the team in goals with seven.

The Minnesota squad has the motivation and preparation to continue road success in 2024, and looks to extend that success while possibly making team history this weekend - all under the fresh perspective of Head Coach Eric Ramsay's guidance. But, Seattle celebrates 50 years as a club this weekend while the current team claws for something positive to get a jumpstart back on track.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON APPROACHES TO OPPONENTS WITH STAR POWER...

"I think generally it's brought the best out of our players. We do try and take a stance that we focus far more on us than the opposition, but it's been unavoidable in a lot of the games so far. The opposition have top forwards that we really need to deal with in a very specific way. I think largely, in the same way that the players do in almost every other way, they rise to that challenge and it an occasion where someone like Boxy [Michael Boxall], Miguel [Tapias], Kervin [Arriaga], and those guys that play in the back, they like to play against our players. You saw, for example, Boxy's [Michael Boxall] top performance against [Peter] Musa on the weekend. A player who's been bought for big money that's come with real pedigree at the peak of his powers and I think that's brought out the best in Boxy. I assume that's the way in which we'll approach next week, too."

GOALKEEPER CLINT IRWIN ON FRESH PERSPECTIVES HEADING INTO SEATTLE...

"Sometimes if you've been in the league and you haven't had that history of results there, whether there's always times where you go to Seattle or another place where you think, 'man I can't remember the last time we won here'. I don't know what our record is away from there. But like you said, sometimes it's good to have that fresh perspective without that history of, 'here we go again'. It's good, I think, they [coaching staff] do a good job of looking at every game within the context of that week and the opponent and on our strengths. We go there [Seattle], we know we'll be in for a tough battle. It's going to be a team that's looking for a win and we have to be prepared and I know we will be."

MATCH NOTES:

Minnesota United's match notes can be downloaded HERE.

MNUFC 2024 MEDIA GUIDE:

MNUFC's 2024 Media Guide can be downloaded HERE.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Leg (Out)

Teemu Pukki - Knee (Out)

DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

06.15.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 17

9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-3-5 (29 pts. | 4-2-1 on the road)

SEA: 4-7-6 (18 pts. | 1-1-5 at home)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.