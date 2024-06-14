Revolution Go for Third Straight Win Saturday vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (4-10-1; 13 pts.) will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-5-4; 25 pts.) for the club's annual Juneteenth match on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".

New England enters Saturday's match in search of a third consecutive victory, following a 1-0 home win over the New York Red Bulls last weekend. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič carried New England to its third shutout of the season, his second in six starts, with a five-safe effort. Ivačič, who has backstopped the Revolution to three wins in his six starts for New England, became the first goalkeeper to be named MLS Player of the Matchday since 2022. The 30-year-old owns a 2-1-1 record over four career starts against Vancouver.

With United States international Esmir Bajraktarevic away with the U.S. Men's Olympic Team, midfielder Emmanuel Boateng stepped up to provide an offensive spark against the Red Bulls. Boateng opened his 2024 account with the game-winning goal in the 81st minute, giving the Ghanaian his 16th career tally in MLS, and his sixth game-winning goal. An impact player off the bench, Boateng registered his 10th appearance of the season with his 21-minute shift on Saturday.

For the second straight game, it was Revolution catalyst Carles Gil who delivered the game-winning assist, as defender Xavier Arreaga contributed the secondary helper on Boateng's goal. Gil now owns 24 game-winning assists in his Revolution career, a club record, as he leads the team with five goals and three helpers on the season. The 2021 MLS MVP has found the scoresheet in three of his last five games, and ranks second in MLS in both key passes (55) and progressive passes (167). Against Vancouver, Gil has tallied one goal and one assist in two previous meetings.

In addition to his offensive contributions and poise in possession, Arreaga continues to solidify the backline since his arrival in late April. The Ecuadorian international and former MLS Cup champion has started seven consecutive games, helping the Revolution concede only one goal from open play in the last three matches. In the last two games where Arreaga paired with Dave Romney in central defense, both victories, New England has allowed no goals from the run of play. With Revolution mainstay Matt Polster sidelined for Saturday's match due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation, Head Coach Caleb Porter will look for alternative options in central midfield alongside Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye to shore up the middle of the park.

Saturday marks the first meeting between New England and Vancouver since June 26, 2022, when the two teams played to a scoreless draw in British Columbia. New England leads the all-time series against Vancouver, 5-2-4, including a 6-1-1 mark at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution are an unbeaten 3-0-2 over their last five games played against the Western Conference side. Midfielder Ryan Gauld paces the Whitecaps with seven goals and five assists, both team highs. In net, Japanese goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka has backstopped Head Coach Vanni Sartini's club to four clean sheets this season. Whitecaps FC, also in search of its third consecutive win, owns a 4-2-2 road record this season.

Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday night, the Revolution will host their annual Juneteenth Match at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution Fan Zone, open from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m., will feature live performances and displays from BAMS Fest artists, along with activations from Be Inclusive Walpole, the National Black Doll Museum, and the North Shore Juneteenth Association. Tenille Ja'Nae, a BAMS Fest-affiliated artist, will perform both the national anthems of both the United States and Canada, as well as Lift Every Voice and Sing. The videoboards inside Gillette Stadium will also include Juneteenth facts and information about local celebrations. During pre-match warmups, Revolution players will wear Juneteenth-themed warmup tops. CLICK HERE for more information.

2024 Major League Soccer - Matchday #20

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at New England Revolution

Date: Saturday June 15, 2024

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH & LISTEN:

Watch: MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

English Talent: Callum Williams (play-by-play), Calen Carr (analyst)

Spanish Talent: Sergio Ruiz (play-by-play), Walter Roque (analyst)

English Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Listen Here)

Radio Talent: Brad Feldman (play-by-play), Charlie Davies (analyst)

Portuguese Radio: WBIX 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA"

