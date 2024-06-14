LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. on Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed forward Ruben Ramos Jr. on a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the MLS Regular Season match against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 15 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Ramos Jr., 17, has totaled seven goal contributions (4 goals, 3 assists) in 12 appearances (12 starts) with Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Notably, the LA Galaxy Academy graduate recorded a goal and an assist in Ventura County's 3-3 draw in regulation and 3-2 penalty-kick shootout win on the road against Timbers2 at Providence Park on June 9. Last season, Ramos Jr. notched two goals and one assist in nine appearances (5 starts) for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season.

The La Puente, Calif., native was signed by the LA Galaxy to a three-year contract beginning in 2025 through the end of the 2027 MLS season, occupying a Homegrown player slot, with a club option for 2028 on Feb. 19, 2024. Notably, Ramos Jr. was part of the LA Galaxy Academy U-17 side that defeated Real Colorado 4-2 in the final of the 2023 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup to become champions of the tournament at Toyota Stadium on June 25, 2023. At the international level, Ramos Jr. has made multiple appearances for the youth national teams of the United States at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its MLS NEXT Pro team to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular-season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league matches during the terms of his four Short-Term Loan Agreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign Ruben Ramos Jr. to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on June 14, 2024.

Ruben Ramos Jr.

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Weight: 155

Date Of Birth: Jan. 22, 2007

Age: 17

Birthplace: La Puente, Calif.

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA

