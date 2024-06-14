CF Montréal Returns to Action Saturday against Real Salt Lake

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Back from the international break, CF Montréal will resume its season this Saturday at Stade Saputo against Real Salt Lake at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Unbeaten in its last three matches since May 25, CF Montréal is just two points behind Nashville SC in the playoff race for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal has a 4-3-2 overall record against the Utah club since 2012. When Salt Lake last visited Montreal two years ago, the visitors prevailed 2-1. Justen Glad and Sergio Cordova scored for RSL, while Djordje Mihailovic replied for the hosts.

The Bleu-blanc-noir are set to play host to the Western Conference leaders. With 33 points and an average of 1.94 points per game, the visitors will arrive in Montreal with a 9-2-6 overall record and a 3-1-5 away record. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side is also unbeaten in its last 13 matches (8-0-5), dating back to March 9.

Leading the race for the 2024 Golden Boot, Real Salt Lake striker Cristian "Chicho" Arango has scored 16 goals in 17 games, including a hat trick recently in a 5-1 win over Austin on June 1.

On the milestones front, central defender Joel Waterman's next start will be his 100th in MLS with the Club.

Lastly, after Sunusi Ibrahim's brace against D.C. United on May 29th, a total of seven goals have now been scored by CF Montréal substitutes this season, one short of the Club's record of eight, set in 2021 and achieved again in 2022.

