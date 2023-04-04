The Mariners Are In The Playoffs But The Regular Season's Not Over Yet...
April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
The Mariners are officially in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs! After winning two of three against the Tulsa Oilers at the Cross Insurance Arena last weekend, the Mariners clinched their spot, and now fight for home ice advantage over their last six games of the regular season.
Postseason dates and times are to be determined, but PLAYOFF PACKS are on sale now: 2 regular season April ticket vouchers, 2 first round playoff vouchers, and an exclusive Mariners playoff hat - all for just $100!
