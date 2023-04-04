Everblades Sign Forward Ashton Calder

Florida Everblades' New Forward, Ashton Calder

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, alongside Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced that the Everblades have signed forward Ashton Calder to a standard player contract.

Calder, 25, enters professional hockey with Florida after spending the past five seasons in the NCAA. He played his first three years with Lake Superior State University, then joined the University of North Dakota before finishing his college tenure at Penn State this season. Overall, he appeared in 179 collegiate games, scoring 54 goals and adding 63 assists for 117 points.

Before college, the Sault Saint Marie, Michigan local split his junior days between the BCHL's Surrey Eagles and the USHL's Lincoln Stars.

The right shot forward stands at 6' 1" and weighs 194 pounds.

Calder is expected to make his Everblades debut this week with Florida hosting the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

