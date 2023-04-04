Syracuse Recalls Defenseman Tyson Feist, Springfield Recalls Garret Sparks from Solar Bears

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Tyson Feist from the Solar Bears and Goaltender Garret Sparks has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds, AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, Orlando Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced today.

Feist, 22, has appeared in 29 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring five goals and 11 assists and posting 30 penalty minutes.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native has skated in six games for Syracuse this season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017 through 2022.

Sparks, 29, has appeared in 14 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 7-4-3-0 record, with a 3.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (SV%).

Sparks recorded his 18th career AHL shutout on March 25, making all 21 saves against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound native of Elmhurst, Illinois spent the 2021-22 season under contract with the Los Angeles Kings, playing the bulk of the time with the Club's American Hockey League Affiliate, Ontario Reign. He went 5-5-0-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%).

Sparks was the second Solar Bears player to reach the NHL when he made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 30th, 2015, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 3-0, becoming the first goaltender in Maple Leafs history to earn a shutout in their NHL debut. Sparks has appeared in 40 NHL games, posting a record of 15-18-2, a 3.06 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Sparks was a seventh-round selection (#190 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

NEXT HOME GAME: Orlando wraps up the home schedule on Friday, April 14, when they entertain the Jacksonville Icemen on Fan Appreciation Night. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.