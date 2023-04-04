Wichita Adds Netminder Trevor Gorsuch

WICHITA, Kan. (April 4) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Trevor Gorsuch. Additionally, goaltender Justin Kapelmaster has been released.

Gorsuch, 28, comes to Wichita after a stint in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Evansville Thunderbolts. A native of St. Charles, Missouri, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound netminder is 15-8-0 with a 2.26-goals-against average and .936 save percentage in 23 appearances for Evansville. He also played three games earlier this year for Kalamazoo, Maine and Florida.

The fourth-year pro has 68 games of experience in the ECHL going 33-29-1 with a 3.20 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Gorsuch has played for Toledo, Fort Wayne, Utah and Reading before this season.

Prior to turning pro, he played four years at Western Michigan University. During his senior year, he went 19-11-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He finished his collegiate career with a 2.91 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and went 26-15-3 in 52 games.

Wichita returns home tomorrow for the first time since March 18 at 10:30 a.m. to host the Tulsa Oilers.

Our annual Education Day Game, presented by Butler Community College and Golden Plains Credit Union, is coming soon. If you're a teacher or work with a local school, contact our office and ask for Tucker to bring your class out as we host the Tulsa Oilers at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Click here to buy tickets.

Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Sciences and Disorders, is nearing as well. Join us on Friday, April 7 as we host the Rapid City Rush. We'll create a more sensory friendly environment for the game, reduce the lighting and loud music and more as we raise acceptance for those with Autism.

For just $20, get a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Autism Acceptance Night t-shirt. Use the code ACCEPT when you check out.

Looking to bring the family? Take advantage of our Ollie's Family Four Pack for April 7. Get four tickets, a $20 Ollie's Bargain Outlet gift card and four team photos for just $40. Use the code FUN when you check out.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

