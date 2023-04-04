Kevin O'Neil Named ECHL Player of the Week

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The ECHL announced today that Kevin O'Neil of the South Carolina Stingrays has been named the Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 27-April 2. It is the first time in O'Neil's career that he has received the league's weekly honor.

O'Neil scored five goals and added one assist for six points in three games last week. The rookie opened the weekend by recording his first career hat trick, with all three goals coming in the first period, and adding an assist on March 31st in an 11-0 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones. He followed the performance with the game-winning goal on April 1st in a 3-0 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets. O'Neil concluded his three-game week with another goal to open the scoring in a 4-1 win over the Toledo Walleye on April 2nd.

O'Neil is the first Stingray to earn this honor since Matthew Weis was named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of May 10-16, 2021.

Under contract with the Stingrays, O'Neil has 44 points on 22 goals and 22 assists in 47 games this season while also suiting up for five games for the Hershey Bears and Colorado Eagles, where he scored his first AHL goal in a New Year's Eve game against the Providence Bruins.

A native of Latham, NY, O'Neil has totaled 54 points on 28 goals and 26 assists in 57 career games with the Stingrays. Prior to turning pro, O'Neil played five years at Yale University and the University of Connecticut where he recorded 60 points on 23 goals and 37 assists in 130 games played.

The Stingrays return to action and battle the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena this Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m.

2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.