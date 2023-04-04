OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - April 4

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Three Separate Rookies Score First Professional Goals in Saturday's Win, Oilers Square Off Against Three Different Opponents in Four-Game Week

OVERALL RECORD: 21-35-8-1

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

FAST FACTS

-Kalvyn Watson scored his first professional goal on April 1

.Dante Zapata scored his first professional goal on April 1

. Tristan Crozier scored his professional goal on April 1

. Jackson Leef recorded a two-point game (1G, 1A) on April 2

. Riley Morris started three consecutive ECHL games for the first time in his career

. Kalvyn Watson recorded his first professional assist on April 2

. Tyler Poulsen scored his 10th goal of the season on April 2

. Blake McLaughlin has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last six games

. Tag Bertuzzi was involved in all three goals (2G, 1A) in March 31 OTL

. Cameron Supryka has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa is 13-1-2-0 when leading after two periods

. The Oilers are 11-8-2-1 when out shooting opponents at home

. Tulsa is undefeated (8-0-0-0) when leading after two periods at home

. Tulsa has a 20-8-1-1 record when allowing three or less goals

. The Oilers are 7-2-3-1 in one-goal games at home

. The Oilers rank fifth with 35.34 shots per game

. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 in four-goal games this season

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 31- Cross Insurance Arena - Maine Mariners

- Mariners won 4-3 in overtime

- Tag Bertuzzi finished the game with three points (2G, 1A)

- Francois Brassard stopped 30 of 33 shots in win

- Oilers went 1/2 on PP, Mariners 1/5

- Connor Doherty scored overtime game-winning goal

- Dante Sheriff opened the scoring and finished with two points (1G, 1A)

Saturday, April 1- Cross Insurance Arena - Maine Mariners

- Oilers won game 4-2

- Kalvyn Watson, Dante Zapata and Tristan Crozier all scored their first professional goals

- Oilers 0/4 on PP Mariners 1/5

- Riley Morris stopped 21 of 23 shots in win

- Tristan Crozier tallied his first multi-point game (1G, 1A)

- Blake McLaughlin reached a five-game point streak with two assists

. Jarod Hilderman was a +4

. Cameron Supryka scored the game-winning goal, extending his point streak to three games

Sunday, April 2- Cross Insurance Arena - Maine Mariners

- Mariners won game 5-2

- All five Mariners goals came in the third period

- Francois Brassard stopped 29 of 31 shots in victory

. Jackson Leef registered a two-point game (1G, 1A)

. Kalvyn Watson recorded his first professional assist

. Tyler Poulsen scored his 10th goal of the season, a power-play goal

. Tulsa went 1/5 on PP, Mariners 1/3

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Wednesday, April 5 at Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena- 10:30 a.m.

Friday, April 7 vs Kansas City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 vs Kansas City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 vs Allen - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 49 - Tag Bertuzzi

GOALS: 27 - Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 28- Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak

PIMS: 80 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 11 - Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima

SHOTS: 182 - Tyler Poulsen

WINS: 6 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 3.31- Riley Morris

SAVE %: .894 - Riley Morris

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 42/256 (16.4%)

Last Week - 2/11 (18.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -215/279 (77.1%)

Last Week - 10/13 (76.9%)

