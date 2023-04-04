Adam Scheel Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Third Time this Season
April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - Adam Scheel is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 27-April 2. It is the third time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Scheel went 2-1-0 with two shutouts, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .977 in three appearances against Kansas City last week.
The 23-year-old stopped all 31 shots in a 6-0 win on Wednesday, made 19 saves in a 3-2 loss on Friday and turned aside all 36 shots in a 1-0 win on Saturday.
LEAGUE HONORS FOR IDAHO GOALTENDERS THIS YEAR
Goalie of the Month (3)Goalie of the Week (5)
Jake Kupsky (November) Jake Kupsky (Oct. 31-Nov.6)
Rémi Poirier (December) Rémi Poirier (Dec. 12-18)
Rémi Poirier (January) Adam Scheel (Dec. 26-Jan.1)
Adam Scheel (Feb. 20-26)
Adam Scheel (Mar. 27-Apr.2)
Under contract to Dallas of the National Hockey League, Scheel leads the ECHL with five shutouts, is tied for first with a .930 save percentage, and ranks second with 26 wins and a 2.02 goals-against average.
Scheel has appeared in 40 career ECHL games with Idaho going 29-10-1 with five shutouts, a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929. He has also appeared in 44 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 15-17-8 with 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.
Prior to turning pro, Scheel saw action in 78 career games at the University of North Dakota, going 52-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.
Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday and Friday from the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop in the final two regular season games of the season. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
