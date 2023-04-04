Idaho's Scheel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adam Scheel of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 27-April 2. It is the third time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Scheel went 2-1-0 with two shutouts, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .977 in three appearances against Kansas City last week.

The 23-year-old stopped all 31 shots in a 6-0 win on Wednesday, made 19 saves in a 3-2 loss on Friday and turned aside all 36 shots in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Dallas of the National Hockey League, Scheel leads the ECHL with five shutouts, is tied for first with a .930 save percentage, and ranks second with 26 wins and a 2.02 goals-against average.

A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Scheel has appeared in 40 career ECHL games with Idaho going 29-10-1 with five shutouts, a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929. He has also appeared in 44 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 15-17-8 with 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Scheel saw action in 78 career games at the University of North Dakota, going 52-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Runner-Up: Tyler Wall, South Carolina (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .976 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Chase Perry (Allen), Hunter Jones (Iowa), Dillon Kelly (Kansas City), Michael Bullion (Savannah) and Sebastian Cossa (Toledo).

