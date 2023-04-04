Grizzlies Sign Forward Mick Messier

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Mick Messner for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

Messner started his college career at the University of Wisconsin and played there for 2 years from 2018-2020. He transferred to Merrimack College, where he spent 3 seasons there from 2020-2023. Messner played with current Grizzlies forward Christian Simeone during the 2020-2021 season. Messner had 5 goals, 4 assists and a +6 rating in 35 games with Merrimack this season. Messner majored in Business at Merrimack. Messner will wear number 25 for Utah.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk, who appeared in 31 games for Utah, scoring 4 goals and 8 assists.

The push for the playoff is on as the Grizzlies have 6 games left in the regular season. Utah is at Idaho on Wednesday and Friday night. The Grizz host Idaho on Saturday. April 8 at 7:10 pm. Utah is home vs Tulsa on April 12, 14-15 at 7:10 pm each night. Star Wars and Fan Appreciation Night is on April 15 for the regular season finale. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.