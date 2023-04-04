Grizzlies Sign Forward Mick Messier
April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Mick Messner for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
Messner started his college career at the University of Wisconsin and played there for 2 years from 2018-2020. He transferred to Merrimack College, where he spent 3 seasons there from 2020-2023. Messner played with current Grizzlies forward Christian Simeone during the 2020-2021 season. Messner had 5 goals, 4 assists and a +6 rating in 35 games with Merrimack this season. Messner majored in Business at Merrimack. Messner will wear number 25 for Utah.
In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk, who appeared in 31 games for Utah, scoring 4 goals and 8 assists.
The push for the playoff is on as the Grizzlies have 6 games left in the regular season. Utah is at Idaho on Wednesday and Friday night. The Grizz host Idaho on Saturday. April 8 at 7:10 pm. Utah is home vs Tulsa on April 12, 14-15 at 7:10 pm each night. Star Wars and Fan Appreciation Night is on April 15 for the regular season finale. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2023
- The Mariners Are In The Playoffs But The Regular Season's Not Over Yet... - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Adds Netminder Trevor Gorsuch - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Mick Messier - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Everblades Sign Forward Ashton Calder - Florida Everblades
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - April 4 - Tulsa Oilers
- Adam Scheel Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Third Time this Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Syracuse Recalls Defenseman Tyson Feist, Springfield Recalls Garret Sparks from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Adirondack's Orgel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Ryan Orgel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Alex Kile Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Idaho's Scheel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Game One and Two Playoff Tickets on Sale this Wednesday - Idaho Steelheads
- South Carolina's O'Neil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Kevin O'Neil Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.