South Carolina's O'Neil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kevin O'Neil of the South Carolina Stingrays

(South Carolina Stingrays) Kevin O'Neil of the South Carolina Stingrays(South Carolina Stingrays)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kevin O'Neil of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 27-April 2.

O'Neil scored five goals and added an assist for six points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old had four points (3g-1a) in an 11-0 win at Cincinnati on Friday, and added goal in a 3-0 victory at Fort Wayne on Saturday and in a 4-1 win at Toledo on Sunday.

A native of Cohoes, New York, O'Neil has 44 points (22g-22a) in 47 games with the Stingrays this season while also skating in three games with Colorado of the American Hockey League.

O'Neil has recorded 54 points (28g-26a) in 57 career games with South Carolina and added one goal in five career AHL games with Colorado and Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, O'Neil posted 57 points (23g-34a) in 130 career collegiate games with Yale University and the University of Connecticut.

On behalf of Kevin O'Neil, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Cameron Wright, Utah (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Jakov Novak (Allen), Jake Durflinger (Iowa), Cole Coskey (Kansas City), Charlie Gerard (Reading) and Andrew Sturtz (Toledo).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.