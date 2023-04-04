Idaho Steelheads Game One and Two Playoff Tickets on Sale this Wednesday

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that game one and two playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 5th at 11 a.m. on idahosteelheads.com.

The Idaho Steelheads will host game one of the first round on Wednesday, April 19th and game two Friday, April 21st at the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at just $19.

Tickets may be purchased or at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS. Tickets for game six (Monday, May 1st) and game seven (Tuesday, May 2nd) will go on sale at a future date if necessary.

With six games remaining on the regular season schedule the Steelheads need four wins to set the ECHL record for wins in a season and with two home games left need one win for most wins on home ice.

Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday and Friday from the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop in the final two regular season games of the season. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

