Ryan Orgel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Orgel is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for March after posting a league-best +16 rating in 15 games.

Orgel posted an even or better rating in 14 of his 15 outings in March, highlighted by a +5 on March 12 against Trois-Rivières. He was a +3 on March 3 at Jacksonville, March 11 against Trois-Rivières and on March 17 at Newfoundland.

The 26-year-old leads the Thunder this season with a +17 rating, to go along with 20 points (1g-19a) in 39 games.

A native of El Segundo, California, Orgel has totaled 20 points (1g-19a) in 45 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Utah and Idaho while adding 14 points (2g-12a) in 20 career games with Pensacola of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Orgel posted 13 points (5g-8a) in 27 career collegiate games at the University of Denver and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Ryan Orgel with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner.

The Thunder return to Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, April 7 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue through the end of the first period. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

