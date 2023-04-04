ECHL Transactions - April 4
April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 4, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for/waiver claims):
Florida:
Jimmy Poreda, G
Maine:
Sean Olson, F
Reading:
Ted McGeen, F
Wheeling:
Kenny Johnson, D
Wichita:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Jake Smith, F from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Oskar Autio, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Atlanta:
Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Tucson
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Cincinnati:
Add Drew DeRidder, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Greenville:
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario
Kansas City:
Add Luke Stevens, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F/D suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Newfoundland:
Delete Todd Skirving, F loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Drennen Atherton, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Ty Enns, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Utah:
Add Mick Messner, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Add Luke Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract,added to active roster
Add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve
Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve
