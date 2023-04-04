ECHL Transactions - April 4

April 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for/waiver claims):

Florida:

Jimmy Poreda, G

Maine:

Sean Olson, F

Reading:

Ted McGeen, F

Wheeling:

Kenny Johnson, D

Wichita:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Jake Smith, F from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Oskar Autio, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Atlanta:

Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Tucson

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Cincinnati:

Add Drew DeRidder, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Greenville:

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario

Kansas City:

Add Luke Stevens, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F/D suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Newfoundland:

Delete Todd Skirving, F loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Drennen Atherton, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Ty Enns, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Utah:

Add Mick Messner, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Add Luke Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract,added to active roster

Add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve

Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.