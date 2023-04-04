Alex Kile Reassigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League reassigned Alex Kile to the Maine Mariners on Tuesday. Kile has been up and down between the Phantoms and Mariners all season.

Since mid-February, Kile has made three trips to and from AHL. After starting the season in Lehigh Valley, Kile came to the Mariners in early December and stuck around until his recall on February 15th. He was reassigned and subsequently recalled again on February 28th, and again on March 25th. On his most recent call-up, he played in one game (April 1st), without a point. He has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 14 games for the Phantoms this season.

With the Mariners, Kile has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 31 games. He's broken career franchise marks this season for points, goals, and assists. He's also registered his 100th Mariners point and 200th ECHL point this season. The 28-year-old forward is the longest tenured Mariners by years, becoming the first player to sign with the organization back in July of 2018.

The Mariners, who clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs this past weekend, have three games this week, the first two on the road - Wednesday at Worcester and Friday at Adirondack. They return to Portland to begin a four-game season-ending homestand on Sunday, April 9th at 3 PM also against Adirondack. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Beacon bobblehead, presented by PetMedic and it's the final postgame open skate of the season.

More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions. Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Playoff Packs are now on sale as well: 2 regular season April ticket vouchers, two first round playoff vouchers, and an exclusive Mariners playoff hat, all for just $100. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

