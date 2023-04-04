Adirondack's Orgel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Orgel is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after posting a league-best +16 rating in 15 games.

Orgel posted an even or better rating in 14 of his 15 outings in March, highlighted by a +5 on March 12 against Trois-Rivières. He was a +3 on March 3 at Jacksonville, March 11 against Trois-Rivières and on March 17 at Newfoundland.

The 26-year-old leads the Thunder this season with a +17 rating, to go along with 20 points (1g-19a) in 39 games.

A native of El Segundo, California, Orgel has totaled 20 points (1g-19a) in 45 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Utah and Idaho while adding 14 points (2g-12a) in 20 career games with Pensacola of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Orgel posted 13 points (5g-8a) in 27 career collegiate games at the University of Denver and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Ryan Orgel with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner.

Runner-Up: Evan Barratt, Reading (+15).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Kris Myllari (+7); Atlanta - Mike Pelech and Cody Sylvester (+8); Cincinnati - Jalen Smereck (+14); Florida - Andrew Fyten and Ben Masella (+6); Fort Wayne - Adam Brubacher (+11); Greenville - Max Martin (+10); Justin Misiak (+13); Indy - Andrew Bellant and Bryan Lemos (+5); Iowa - Louis Boudon, Bo Hanson, Jesse Jacques, Marek Korencik and Yuki Miura (+2); Jacksonville - Chris Grando (+4); Kalamazoo - Mason McCarty, Brad Morrison, Justin Murray and Collin Saccoman (+2); Kansas City - Josh Elmes (+5); Maine - Alex-Olivier Voyer (+8); Newfoundland - Keenan Suthers (+3); Norfolk - Brian Bowen and Josh McDougall (+6); Orlando - Michael Brodzinski, Paul Boutoussov and Dmitry Semykin (+3); Rapid City - Charles Martin (+5); Savannah - Carter Long (+2); South Carolina - Matt Anderson (+13); Toledo - Drew Worrad (+7); Trois-Rivières - Markuss Komuls (+4); Tulsa - Andrew Jarvis and Mike McKee (+1); Utah - Aaron Thow (+8); Wheeling - Louie Roehl (+6); Wichita - Jason Pineo (+2) and Worcester - Jared Brandt (+6).

