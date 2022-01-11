Texas Stars Reassign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and Max Martin to Idaho Steelheads
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the following transactions.
Dallas reassigned forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Additionally, Texas loaned defenseman Max Martin to Idaho.
Aksiantsiuk, 20, has a -4 rating in three appearances for Texas this season, all during his first call-up in early December. He also compiled 16 points (9-7=16) in 17 games for the Steelheads with a +6 rating and recorded his first professional hat trick Nov. 26 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Allen Americans.
The 5-foot-7, 170-pound native of Brest, Belarus was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (#162 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Martin, 22, has one assist, four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in three games for Texas this season. He notched his assist on Nov. 3, 2021 at Colorado and suffered an injury later in the game, forcing him to miss the next 13 contests. Martin notched three points (1-2=3) in nine games during his rookie season in 2020-21, and scored his first AHL goal on May 6, 2021 against Tucson.
The 6-foot-0, 181-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba signed a one-year extension with Texas on June 10, 2021.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
