Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Activated center Derek Grant from the COVID-19/non-roster list.
Recalled right wing Buddy Robinson and goaltender Lukas Dostal from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Assigned right wing Vinni Lettieri, defenseman Greg Pateryn and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to the Taxi Squad.
