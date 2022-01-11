Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Activated center Derek Grant from the COVID-19/non-roster list.

Recalled right wing Buddy Robinson and goaltender Lukas Dostal from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Assigned right wing Vinni Lettieri, defenseman Greg Pateryn and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to the Taxi Squad.

