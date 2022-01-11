Luke Witkowski Reassigned by Detroit
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Luke Witkowski (right)
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned defenseman Luke Witkowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.
Witkowski joined the Red Wings for the first time this year on Dec. 7 and has since been sent back to the NHL club three times now. Witkowski, 31, is in search of his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2019. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes. Witkowski has spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 49 points (9-40-49) and 666 penalty minutes in 282 contests. Through 21 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has two assists and 47 penalty minutes, which is tied for third among AHL defensemen.
