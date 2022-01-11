IceHogs and Wild Announce Rescheduled Date

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols previously affecting the Rockford IceHogs, their game at Iowa (AHL Game #406), originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #406 - Rockford at Iowa - Wednesday, Apr. 27, 7:00 (ppd. from Dec. 27)

