IceHogs and Wild Announce Rescheduled Date
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols previously affecting the Rockford IceHogs, their game at Iowa (AHL Game #406), originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #406 - Rockford at Iowa - Wednesday, Apr. 27, 7:00 (ppd. from Dec. 27)
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
