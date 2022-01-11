Anaheim Ducks Claim Lucas Elvenes on Waivers

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed center Lucas Elvenes on waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Elvenes, 22 (8/18/99), has scored 20-62=82 points with 43 penalty minutes (PIM) in 116 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Henderson (2020-22) and Chicago (2019-20). The 6-1, 198-pound forward represented Chicago at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, recording 12-36=48 points as a rookie in the 2019-20 season with the club.

Originally selected by Vegas in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Elvenes has also skated in 82 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Rogle, collecting 8-28=36 points, while registering the most assists (17) by junior player in the SHL in 2018-19 (3-17 points in 42 games).

A native of Angelholm, Sweden, Elvenes has represented his country at the 2019 World Junior Championship, 2017 U-18 World Championship and 2016 U-17 World Hockey Championship (bronze medal).

