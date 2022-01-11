IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Offense Begins 2022 Scalding Hot Ahead of Six-Game Homestand at BMO Harris Bank Center
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 2-0-0-0
Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves
Forward Lukas Reichel registered a season-high, four-point performance (2G, 2A) and goaltender Collin Delia made 30-saves for his first shutout of the season to catapult the Rockford IceHogs (12-11-1-1) over the Chicago Wolves (20-5-1-1) with an 8-0 victory at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday evening. Recap & Highlights
Saturday, Jan. 8 at Milwaukee Admirals
Forward Brandon Pirri netted his fifth career AHL hat trick and third with the Rockford IceHogs (13-11-1-1) in a 6-2 triumph over the Milwaukee Admirals (13-17-2-0) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday evening. Recap & Highlights
2021-22 Season Numbers
Record: 13-11-1-1 (4th Place, Central Division)
Home: 6-5-1-0
Away: 7-6-0-1
Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0
Streak: 2-0-0-0
Goals: Lukas Reichel (11)
Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (10)
Points: Lukas Reichel (20)
Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (44)
Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)
Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin, Lukas Reichel, Evan Barratt (4)
Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (7)
Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)
Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)
Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)
Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)
Wins: Collin Delia (6)
GAA: Collin Delia (2.54)
SPCT: Collin Delia (.920)
League Leaders
Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for eighth among AHL rookies with 20 points and is tied for third among first-year skaters with 11 goals.
Goaltender Collin Delia is 12th among AHL netminders with a 2.51 goals-against average and tied for second with two shutouts.
Forward Josiah Slavin, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.
Defenseman Ian Mitchell, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.
IceHogs Notes
IceHogs Welcome Cleveland Monsters on $2 Bud Light Friday and Saturday at BMO Harris Bank Center
The IceHogs return to action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday and rematch on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans on Friday through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
IceHogs Begin 2022 with Red-Hot Offense
In their first games of 2022 last weekend, the IceHogs erupted for 14 goals and outscored their opponents 14-2! The IceHogs shutout the Chicago Wolves, 8-0, on Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center and skated to a 6-2 win at Milwaukee on Saturday.
Goals for the Record Books
With their 14 goals over two games last weekend, the IceHogs tied a team record for the most goals scored in a two-game span. On Apr. 19, 2013, the IceHogs defeated the San Antonio Rampage 9-4 and earned a 5-3 win at Texas the next night. The nine goals vs. San Antonio is the most the IceHogs have scored in a single AHL game in their history.
Lukas Reichel Takes Off in 2022
IceHogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel scored three goals and three assists in the two games last weekend, earning him the AHL Player of the Week award. He picked up two goals and two assists for four points on Friday vs. Chicago and added a goal and an assist on Saturday at Milwaukee. He is the first IceHogs player to earn the AHL's weekly award since defenseman Adam Clendening grabbed two goals and five assists for seven points in three games in week 30 of the 2017-18 season.
Reichel is the first IceHogs skater to register a four-point game since Spencer Abbott netted two goals and two assists vs. Milwaukee on Apr. 7, 2015.
Pirri Nets Fifth Career AHL Hat Trick and Chips Away at IceHogs Goal Record
Forward Brandon Pirri netted his fifth career AHL hat trick and third with the IceHogs on Saturday at Milwaukee and is now just 11 goals away from tying Jeremy Morin (90) for the IceHogs' all-time goal scoring record.
Meijer First Goal Fundraiser
When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $400!
This Week
IceHogs vs. Cleveland Monsters
$2 Bud Light Friday
Friday, Jan. 14
7:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: First of four meetings this season; 1-2-0 head-to-head record last season; 38-21-3-1 all-time record
IceHogs vs. Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, Jan. 15
6:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: Second of four meetings this season
IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves
Monday, Jan. 17
1:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: Seventh of 12 meetings; 4-1-0-1 head-to-head record
