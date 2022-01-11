Rangers Recall Braden Schneider, Assign Three to Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club has recalled defenseman Braden Schneider from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned him to the active roster. In addition, defensemen Nils Lundkvist and Tarmo Reunanen and goaltender Tyler Wall have been assigned to the Wolf Pack. Reunanen and Wall were previously on the club's taxi squad.

Schneider, selected in the first round (19th overall) by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season and scored nine assists. Schneider has skated in 26 career AHL games, scoring ten assists, over the course of each of the last two seasons. The native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Reunanen, selected in the fourth round (98th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, was re-assigned to the taxi squad from the Wolf Pack on January 4th, 2022. In 21 games this season with the Wolf Pack, Reunanen has scored 13 points (1 g, 12 a). He is second on the club in points among defenseman this season.

Lundkvist, selected in the first round (28th overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, is in his rookie North American season. He has appeared in 25 games with the Rangers, scoring four points (1 g, 3 a). Lundkvist made his NHL debut on October 14th, 2021, against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 8th, 2021, against the Colorado Avalanche.

Lundkvist, a native of Piteå, Sweden, has yet to make his AHL debut.

Wall, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in three games with the Wolf Pack this season. In his three appearances, Wall has posted a record of 1-2-0, an .881 save percentage and a 4.09 GAA.

