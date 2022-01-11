Amerks Sign Patrick Polino to Professional Tryout

January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Patrick Polino to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Polino, 26, re-joins the Amerks after starting the 2021-22 season with six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 24 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL). The 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward currently leads all Cyclones rookies in all offensive categories and is tied for fourth amongst all ECHL first-year skaters in assists.

Last season, Polino totaled seven points (3+4) in 20 games with Amerks, where he finished third amongst all Rochester rookies in both goals and points, respectively.

Prior to joining the Amerks in 2020-21, Polino completed a four-year collegiate career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (ECAC), tallying 52 points (24+28) over 131 games for the Engineers. The Buffalo, NY, native enjoyed a breakout senior season as he established career-highs in both goals (11) and points (19) while appearing in all 34 games and serving as an assistant captain.

Before attending R.P.I., Polino spent the previous five seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel, Green Bay Gamblers and Lincoln Stars. In 208 junior games, he notched 100 points (43+57) while also skating in four postseason contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.