Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Announce Rescheduled Game

January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced a rescheduled game against the Laval Rocket for the 2021-22 season.

AHL Game #418 (Syracuse at Laval), originally schedule for Dec. 29, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

