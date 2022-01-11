Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Announce Rescheduled Game
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced a rescheduled game against the Laval Rocket for the 2021-22 season.
AHL Game #418 (Syracuse at Laval), originally schedule for Dec. 29, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2022
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Remi Elie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Announce Rescheduled Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Recall Braden Schneider, Assign Three to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Home against Belleville on Back-To-Back Nights this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Clash against Top Two Teams in Division - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs and Wild Announce Rescheduled Date - Rockford IceHogs
- AHL Reschedules Iowa Wild Home Game - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly Ã¢ÂÂ Vol. 28, No. 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Recall Soderstrom, Kolyachonok and Prosvetov from Tucson Roadrunners to Taxi Squad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Zach Fucale Re-Assigned to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Comets Make Roster Additions Ahead of Busy Week - Utica Comets
- Bears Weekly #14: Hershey Pushes for Division Lead - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Offense Begins 2022 Scalding Hot Ahead of Six-Game Homestand at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 13 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Heat Announce Pair of Schedule Updates - Stockton Heat
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.