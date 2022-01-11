Heat Announce Pair of Schedule Updates

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today two updates to the Stockton Heat's 2021-22 schedule.

The Heat will now face San Diego in the game originally scheduled for December 22 at Pechanga Arena on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. in San Diego.

Stockton's postponed game at the SAP Center originally scheduled for December 29 will now be played on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. in San Jose.

There are no remaining games to reschedule in Stockton's slate.

