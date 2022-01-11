Comets Make Roster Additions Ahead of Busy Week

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has added two players from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Defenseman Joe Masonius has been recalled and forward Nick Rivera has signed a Professional Tryout Contract.

Masonius, 24, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Spring Lake, New Jersey native played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut before his professional career. This season with the Thunder, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound blueliner played in 24 games logging three goals and 13 assists for 16 points ranking him fourth on the team in scoring and first amongst Adirondack defensemen.

Rivera, 25, hails from Pacific Palisades, California and played collegiate hockey at Minnesota State University- Mankato. This season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward has skated in 23 games with the Thunder scoring five goals and four assists for nine points. Last season, Rivera skated with the Wheeling Nailers for 55 games scoring 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points.

The Comets returns to action tomorrow night against the Rochester Americans on the road inside Blue Cross Arena with a 7:05 PM puck drop. The team makes their way back to the Adirondack Bank Center for another division rivalry game against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night with a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

