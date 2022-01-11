AHL Reschedules Iowa Wild Home Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols previously affecting the Rockford IceHogs, their game at Iowa (AHL Game #406), originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT.

All tickets purchased for Dec. 27, 2021 will be honored for the rescheduled game. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected. All printed tickets will be valid for the rescheduled game on Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022.

If you cannot make it to this game, please contact us prior to the date of the rescheduled game by calling (515) 564-8700 or emailing tickets@iowawild.com to discuss your options.

