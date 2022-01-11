AHL Reschedules Iowa Wild Home Game
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols previously affecting the Rockford IceHogs, their game at Iowa (AHL Game #406), originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT.
All tickets purchased for Dec. 27, 2021 will be honored for the rescheduled game. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected. All printed tickets will be valid for the rescheduled game on Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022.
If you cannot make it to this game, please contact us prior to the date of the rescheduled game by calling (515) 564-8700 or emailing tickets@iowawild.com to discuss your options.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.