Three Join Roadrunners from Rapid City, Three to Coyotes Taxi Squad
January 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Vladislav Kolyachonok, along with goaltender Ivan Prosvetov from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate to the Coyotes Taxi Squad.
In addition, the three players below have joined the Roadrunners in San Jose from the Arizona Coyotes ECHL affiliate the Rapid City Rush.
Goaltender: David Tendeck (NHL Contract)
-6th round pick of Arizona Coyotes in 2017
Defenseman: Quinn Wichers (Professional Tryout_
-5 games with Tucson this year.
-1 goal and 2 assists in 23 games with Rapid City this year.
Forward: Max Coatta (Professional Tryout)
-1 game with Tucson this year
-12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 33 games with Rapid City
Forward: Logan Nelson (Professional Tryout)
-2 games with Tucson this year.
-10 goals and 26 assists for 36 points in 32 games with Rapid City, which is second in the ECHL in scoring.
The 20-year-old Soderstrom has played in nine games for the Coyotes and 17 games with the Roadrunners in 2021-22. Since his season debut in Tucson on Nov. 12, the 5-foot-11, 184-pound Soderstrom has registered 12 points (2-10-12), leading the Roadrunners in assists and sharing the points lead among defensemen (Janis Moser). The Skutskar, Sweden native has played in 13 career NHL games and has collected two points (1-1-2). Soderstrom was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (11th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
The 20-year-old Kolyachonok was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 26, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman has recorded six points (2-4-6) in 19 games for Tucson and ranks third among the team's blueliners in both assists and points. A native of Minsk, Belarus, Kolyachonok split his 2020-21 between the KHL's Minsk Dynamo (1-5-6 in 46 games) and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch (0-2-2 in 10 games).
The 22-year-old Prosvetov has posted an 8-7-2 record, a .902 SV% and a 3.11 GAA with two shutouts in 17 games for Tucson this season. A native of Moscow, Russia, Prosvetov has played in four career NHL games with the Coyotes, most recently on Oct. 28 at Tampa Bay, and 62 career AHL games with a 31-26-4 record, a .903 SV% and a 3.14 GAA. He was drafted by Arizona in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2022
- Three Join Roadrunners from Rapid City, Three to Coyotes Taxi Squad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Luke Witkowski Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Patrick Polino to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Lucas Elvenes on Waivers - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Reassign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and Max Martin to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Remi Elie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Announce Rescheduled Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Recall Braden Schneider, Assign Three to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Home against Belleville on Back-To-Back Nights this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Clash against Top Two Teams in Division - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs and Wild Announce Rescheduled Date - Rockford IceHogs
- AHL Reschedules Iowa Wild Home Game - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly Ã¢ÂÂ Vol. 28, No. 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Recall Soderstrom, Kolyachonok and Prosvetov from Tucson Roadrunners to Taxi Squad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Zach Fucale Re-Assigned to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Comets Make Roster Additions Ahead of Busy Week - Utica Comets
- Bears Weekly #14: Hershey Pushes for Division Lead - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Offense Begins 2022 Scalding Hot Ahead of Six-Game Homestand at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 13 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Heat Announce Pair of Schedule Updates - Stockton Heat
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Three Join Roadrunners from Rapid City, Three to Coyotes Taxi Squad
- Coyotes Recall Soderstrom, Kolyachonok and Prosvetov from Tucson Roadrunners to Taxi Squad
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Cruising Through Cali
- Roadrunners Drop Sunday Afternoon Rematch With Colorado
- Game #25: Colorado at Tucson