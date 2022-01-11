Three Join Roadrunners from Rapid City, Three to Coyotes Taxi Squad

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Vladislav Kolyachonok, along with goaltender Ivan Prosvetov from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate to the Coyotes Taxi Squad.

In addition, the three players below have joined the Roadrunners in San Jose from the Arizona Coyotes ECHL affiliate the Rapid City Rush.

Goaltender: David Tendeck (NHL Contract)

-6th round pick of Arizona Coyotes in 2017

Defenseman: Quinn Wichers (Professional Tryout_

-5 games with Tucson this year.

-1 goal and 2 assists in 23 games with Rapid City this year.

Forward: Max Coatta (Professional Tryout)

-1 game with Tucson this year

-12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 33 games with Rapid City

Forward: Logan Nelson (Professional Tryout)

-2 games with Tucson this year.

-10 goals and 26 assists for 36 points in 32 games with Rapid City, which is second in the ECHL in scoring.

The 20-year-old Soderstrom has played in nine games for the Coyotes and 17 games with the Roadrunners in 2021-22. Since his season debut in Tucson on Nov. 12, the 5-foot-11, 184-pound Soderstrom has registered 12 points (2-10-12), leading the Roadrunners in assists and sharing the points lead among defensemen (Janis Moser). The Skutskar, Sweden native has played in 13 career NHL games and has collected two points (1-1-2). Soderstrom was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (11th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The 20-year-old Kolyachonok was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 26, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman has recorded six points (2-4-6) in 19 games for Tucson and ranks third among the team's blueliners in both assists and points. A native of Minsk, Belarus, Kolyachonok split his 2020-21 between the KHL's Minsk Dynamo (1-5-6 in 46 games) and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch (0-2-2 in 10 games).

The 22-year-old Prosvetov has posted an 8-7-2 record, a .902 SV% and a 3.11 GAA with two shutouts in 17 games for Tucson this season. A native of Moscow, Russia, Prosvetov has played in four career NHL games with the Coyotes, most recently on Oct. 28 at Tampa Bay, and 62 career AHL games with a 31-26-4 record, a .903 SV% and a 3.14 GAA. He was drafted by Arizona in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

