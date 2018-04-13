Texas Rangers Recall Round Rock Express INF Ronald Guzman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado "" The Texas Rangers announced on Friday afternoon that Round Rock Express INF Ronald Guzman has been recalled to the major league club for the first time in his career. Guzman is slated to start at first base for the Rangers tonight in Houston against the Astros for his major league debut.

The first baseman was named the 2017 Round Rock Express MVP as well as the Texas Rangers Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year. Guzman led the Express in a variety of offensive categories, including batting average (.298), runs scored (78) and hits (140) a season ago. He had started in five games for the E-Train in 2018, going 7-17 (.412) with two doubles, an RBI and five runs scored.

Additionally, the Rangers announced the signing of RHP Yovani Gallardo to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old veteran is expected to join Round Rock on Tuesday for the team's next homestand.

Gallardo opened the year with the Cincinnati Reds, allowing eight runs in 2.1 innings before being designated for assignment on April 10 and released on April 12. The Express open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, April 17 with three games against the Oklahoma City Dodgers before welcoming the Colorado Springs Sky Sox to town.

